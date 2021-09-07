Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 2,269 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,711,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $144.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 402.17, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $182.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $441.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.93 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BFAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.88.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $458,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $1,440,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,307,494. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

