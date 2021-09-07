Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 520 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,429 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FICO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $577.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.29.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $467.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $493.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $493.46. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $380.00 and a 12 month high of $553.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 112.14% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $338.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. Rey sold 12,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.35, for a total transaction of $6,323,949.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,875 shares in the company, valued at $4,990,331.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total value of $7,502,366.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,172 shares of company stock worth $33,124,471 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

