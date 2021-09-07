Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Trading Down 5.8%

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $62.70 and last traded at $63.11. 7,525 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,589,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.71.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. On average, analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

