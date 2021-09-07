Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $5.17 Million Stock Holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,617 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.71% of Bicycle Therapeutics worth $5,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

BCYC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.43.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $65,124.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nigel Crockett sold 72,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $2,358,420.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,331 shares in the company, valued at $140,497.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 136,447 shares of company stock worth $4,536,400 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -14.18 and a beta of -0.34. The company has a current ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.37 and its 200 day moving average is $30.09. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $41.62.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 546.62% and a negative return on equity of 50.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.