Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,381 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $5,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FORM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 379.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 203.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 308.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $39.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.57 and a 200 day moving average of $39.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.37 and a 12-month high of $52.39. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.43.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $188.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.33 million. Equities research analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FORM shares. CL King assumed coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upgraded FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on FormFactor in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

