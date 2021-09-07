Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 4,247 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,019 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Manhattan Associates worth $5,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 148.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 42.7% in the second quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 6,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth $565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Shares of MANH stock opened at $165.15 on Tuesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.74 and a fifty-two week high of $167.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.24 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.90.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 46.33%. The business had revenue of $166.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total value of $3,313,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,969 shares in the company, valued at $17,886,144.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $811,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,520,282.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

MANH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.71.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.