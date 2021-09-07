Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 281,846 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 71.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 281,846 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Allison Transmission worth $4,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALSN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,424,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,458,000 after acquiring an additional 29,241 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 69,111 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,795 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALSN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

NYSE:ALSN opened at $38.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.90. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.69 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.76 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

