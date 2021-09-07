Vidulum Price Reaches $0.0248 on Major Exchanges (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Vidulum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0248 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vidulum has a market capitalization of $177,283.11 and $603.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vidulum has traded 43.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004014 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Vidulum Profile

VDL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Vidulum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

