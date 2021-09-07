Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

VKTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. Viking Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $10.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.11. The company has a market cap of $531.69 million, a P/E ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.84.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Foehr acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $113,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 66,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VKTX. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 242.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 47,695.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 9,539 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. 49.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.