Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

NYSE ZTR traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.87. 216,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,556. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average is $9.65. Virtus Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $10.41.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Virtus Total Return Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,960,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 266,095 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.13% of Virtus Total Return Fund worth $19,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 8.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

