Vita Group Limited (ASX:VTG) Declares $0.02 Final Dividend

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2021

Vita Group Limited (ASX:VTG) announced a final dividend on Monday, August 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.024 per share on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.84.

Vita Group Company Profile

Vita Group Limited markets and sells information and communications technology (ICT) products in Australia. The company operates in two segments, ICT, and Skin-Health and Wellness. It sells mobile phones and connections, accessories, and other technology products; and medical grade skincare treatments and products.

