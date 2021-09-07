Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.30.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Vocera Communications from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

In other Vocera Communications news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $336,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.57, for a total value of $962,678.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,292 shares of company stock valued at $2,518,799 over the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 293,055.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,031,907 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,121,000 after buying an additional 1,031,555 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,995,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 228.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 747,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,801,000 after buying an additional 520,302 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after buying an additional 513,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 966.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 511,936 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,401,000 after buying an additional 463,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

VCRA stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $50.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,217. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.98. Vocera Communications has a 12-month low of $26.06 and a 12-month high of $55.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -293.45 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.38.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.28. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.