W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Holdings Lowered by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 70.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,559 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 105.8% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 478,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,659,000 after purchasing an additional 245,712 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,495.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 228,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,896,000 after buying an additional 214,244 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,873,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,553,109,000 after buying an additional 144,903 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 673.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,865,000 after buying an additional 119,688 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 50.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,975,000 after buying an additional 70,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $429.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $443.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $431.91. The company has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.25 and a 12-month high of $479.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 40.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.75.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

