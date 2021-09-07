Wagerr Market Cap Hits $7.47 Million (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. During the last week, Wagerr has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. One Wagerr coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0345 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges. Wagerr has a market cap of $7.47 million and $10,293.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00014992 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00012105 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $253.88 or 0.00535622 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

Wagerr (WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 218,996,597 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Wagerr Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

