Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 376,128 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises 2.6% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $19,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,828,880. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.16 and a 200 day moving average of $51.20. The company has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.30%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

