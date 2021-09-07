Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 10.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,312 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,637 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $14,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 70.1% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 40.0% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 544,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total transaction of $81,134,842.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 754,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.45, for a total transaction of $112,028,534.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,826,701. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,196,454 shares of company stock valued at $3,530,357,633. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $149.25 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $418.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.97.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.59.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

