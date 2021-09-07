Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Stock Position Raised by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,750 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,689,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $961,924,000 after acquiring an additional 236,583 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,071,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $593,746,000 after acquiring an additional 76,830 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 773,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,612,000 after acquiring an additional 28,167 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 645,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,910,000 after acquiring an additional 29,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 564,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Watsco alerts:

WSO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Watsco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens raised Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.33.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $289.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 0.77. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $216.25 and a one year high of $307.81.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 111.27%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.