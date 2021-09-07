WebSafety (OTCMKTS:WBSI) Trading 22.2% Higher

WebSafety Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBSI)’s stock price traded up 22.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10. 5,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 5,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.94.

About WebSafety (OTCMKTS:WBSI)

WebSafety, Inc engages in the provision of Internet software applications and services. It allows parents to monitor questionable and potentially harmful content or a direct predatory exchange that occurs on their child’s mobile device. Its features include web browsing, app installations, text messages, social media, block screen time, track location, real-time alerts, and parent dashboard.

