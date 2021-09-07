Wedbush Downgrades XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) to Neutral

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on XOMA. Aegis started coverage on shares of XOMA in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

XOMA stock opened at $28.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $326.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.52 and a beta of 0.90. XOMA has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $46.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.54.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. XOMA had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 5.88%. Analysts forecast that XOMA will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James R. Neal sold 9,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $303,487.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,887.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in XOMA by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in XOMA by 65.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in XOMA by 2.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in XOMA by 15.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in XOMA by 2,757.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XOMA

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

