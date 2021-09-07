Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TWM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE: TWM) recently:
- 8/20/2021 – Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$1.70 price target on the stock, up previously from C$0.90.
- 8/19/2021 – Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have a C$1.75 price target on the stock.
- 8/19/2021 – Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure was given a new C$1.75 price target on by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/19/2021 – Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a C$1.70 price target on the stock.
- 8/19/2021 – Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Acumen Capital. They now have a C$2.25 price target on the stock.
Shares of TWM stock opened at C$1.35 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.65 and a 1 year high of C$1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$458.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65.
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$369.78 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.
Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.