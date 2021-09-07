Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Rani Therapeutics (RANI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RANI) in the last few weeks:

8/25/2021 – Rani Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

8/25/2021 – Rani Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/24/2021 – Rani Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

8/24/2021 – Rani Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

8/24/2021 – Rani Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

RANI stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.91. 136,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,593. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $29.40.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

