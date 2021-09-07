Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Bought by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Werner Enterprises accounts for about 1.3% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV owned about 0.17% of Werner Enterprises worth $5,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,519,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $401,874,000 after purchasing an additional 644,085 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,785,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,474,000 after purchasing an additional 272,321 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 9.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,512,000 after acquiring an additional 93,252 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 70.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 862,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,397,000 after acquiring an additional 355,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 50.1% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 841,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,671,000 after acquiring an additional 280,552 shares during the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.47.

Shares of WERN traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.91. 9,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,078. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.10. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $49.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $649.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.99 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 17.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.53%.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

