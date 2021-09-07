Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires 6,000 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EPD. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,574.0% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,187,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $466,539,000 after acquiring an additional 19,921,384 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,705,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $411,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,372 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,587,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $585,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,695 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,805,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,405,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $383,261,000 after purchasing an additional 715,568 shares during the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on EPD. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $22.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.21. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The firm has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.40.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 85.31%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.