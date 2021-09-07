Wesbanco Bank Inc. Boosts Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Enbridge by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 171,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after buying an additional 9,888 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,380,000. 48.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of ENB stock opened at $40.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.32. The company has a market capitalization of $81.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.6645 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.51%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Argus boosted their target price on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.54.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.