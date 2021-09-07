Wesbanco Bank Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in The Toro were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of The Toro during the first quarter worth about $1,321,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Toro by 4.3% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 28,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Toro by 0.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,573,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,538,000 after buying an additional 25,485 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its stake in The Toro by 89.3% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 172,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,759,000 after buying an additional 81,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in The Toro by 2.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 127,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,199,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TTC opened at $109.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $77.37 and a fifty-two week high of $118.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.71.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $976.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.66 million. The Toro had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

TTC has been the subject of several research reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered The Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $384,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Toro

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

