Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $1.36 Million Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Equifax by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 24,756 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Equifax by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 405,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $78,253,000 after buying an additional 30,295 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Equifax by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 528 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Markel Corp lifted its position in Equifax by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 122,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,116,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

NYSE:EFX opened at $278.28 on Tuesday. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.98 and a 1 year high of $279.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of 47.90, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.43.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Equifax’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EFX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.42.

In other Equifax news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.