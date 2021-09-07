Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $911,000 Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,177 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,339,240 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $98,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916,006 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 940.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,955,324 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $54,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,389 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,324,013 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $153,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,160 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 9,818,473 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $168,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Vodafone Group during the 1st quarter worth $19,560,000. 8.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VOD. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.34.

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $16.97 on Tuesday. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $20.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.96. The firm has a market cap of $47.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.