Wesbanco Bank Inc. Invests $762,000 in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on NDAQ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.04.

NDAQ stock opened at $198.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.02. The firm has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 0.83. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.01 and a fifty-two week high of $199.67.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.84 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

In related news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $765,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total value of $375,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,302 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.