Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 1,151 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 12.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TROW. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4,720.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $1,689,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total value of $357,388.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,002,021.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,670 shares of company stock worth $3,979,627 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $218.57 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.58 and a 52-week high of $224.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $210.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.48.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TROW. UBS Group raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.50.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.