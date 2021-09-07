WesBanco, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

WesBanco has increased its dividend payment by 23.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. WesBanco has a dividend payout ratio of 37.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect WesBanco to earn $2.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.0%.

Shares of WesBanco stock opened at $32.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. WesBanco has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $39.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.66.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 36.64%. The firm had revenue of $151.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that WesBanco will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WesBanco stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 171.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,822 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.31% of WesBanco worth $7,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James downgraded WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

