Western Wealth Management LLC Has $531,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proequities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 41,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $52.68 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $50.59 and a 1 year high of $52.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.481 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%.

