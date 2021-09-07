Western Wealth Management LLC Has $630,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 877,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,541,000 after acquiring an additional 73,618 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 24,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Miller Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 344,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,261,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 562,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,562,000 after buying an additional 30,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 23,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $82.43 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $54.66 and a 1 year high of $82.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.03 and its 200-day moving average is $77.56.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

