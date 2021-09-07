Western Wealth Management LLC Has $731,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 215.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 112,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $368,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 790.7% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCN opened at $21.71 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $21.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.72 and a 200-day moving average of $21.75.

