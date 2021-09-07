Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 192 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.5% in the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 66,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Markel Corp bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at $4,025,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,606,000. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,908,100. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $61.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.15, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $64.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet raised Marvell Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.38.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

