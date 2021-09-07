Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 524 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3,862.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,411,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,817,000 after buying an additional 4,299,912 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,833,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,100,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,497 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 362.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,744 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 77.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,734,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,457,000 after purchasing an additional 756,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,888,000. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $105.68 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $79.38 and a 1 year high of $108.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $81.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 76.95%.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.62.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

