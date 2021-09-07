Western Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 24.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,186,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,426,000 after acquiring an additional 629,424 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at $104,365,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 530.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 417,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,852,000 after buying an additional 351,476 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 186.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 362,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,767,000 after buying an additional 235,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at $52,995,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

In related news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.93, for a total transaction of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,558.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.94, for a total transaction of $474,366.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,853,514.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,497 shares of company stock valued at $32,322,138 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $291.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.99 and a beta of 1.31. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.46 and a 52 week high of $338.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $306.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.27.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $889.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.82 million. Analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.42.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.