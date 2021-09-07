WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Brokerages predict that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.38. WhiteHorse Finance posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 70.65% and a return on equity of 8.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WHF shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of WHF stock opened at $15.77 on Friday. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $16.72. The stock has a market cap of $328.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.43 and a 200-day moving average of $15.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.37%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 163,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 34,824 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 887,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $349,000. 13.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

