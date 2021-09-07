Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Receives $19.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on FREE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:FREE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.83. 323,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,180. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $494.79 million, a PE ratio of 183.00 and a beta of 0.22. Whole Earth Brands has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $14.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FREE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 32.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 14,224 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 673,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,788,000 after acquiring an additional 223,336 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 0.7% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 908,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,846,000 after buying an additional 6,511 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 140.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 601,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,846,000 after buying an additional 351,925 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

