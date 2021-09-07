Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Workiva’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Workiva reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workiva will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Workiva.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $105.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.59 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 36.88% and a negative net margin of 9.03%.

WK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.63.

NYSE WK opened at $149.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.94 and a beta of 1.45. Workiva has a 52-week low of $52.39 and a 52-week high of $149.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.48.

In related news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $76,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 270,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brandon Ziegler sold 8,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.42, for a total transaction of $1,092,729.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,170,482.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 795,672 shares of company stock valued at $100,669,538. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter worth $103,587,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Workiva by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,913,967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,927,000 after buying an additional 736,473 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Workiva by 1,458.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 732,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,634,000 after acquiring an additional 685,326 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Workiva in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,310,000. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Workiva by 619.6% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 316,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,967,000 after buying an additional 272,840 shares in the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Workiva

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workiva (WK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.