WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lowered its holdings in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in WPP were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WPP. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in WPP during the 1st quarter worth $32,470,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in WPP by 1,187.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 389,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,882,000 after purchasing an additional 359,153 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in WPP during the 1st quarter worth $11,800,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in WPP by 326.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 79,418 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in WPP by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 130,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,331,000 after purchasing an additional 44,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

WPP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WPP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE WPP opened at $68.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.48. WPP plc has a 52 week low of $35.76 and a 52 week high of $72.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.8714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. WPP’s payout ratio is 50.39%.

WPP Profile

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

