WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in WW International were worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WW. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its position in WW International by 36.4% during the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,352,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,590,000 after buying an additional 627,702 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in WW International by 100.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 401,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,548,000 after buying an additional 200,972 shares during the period. Empirical Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WW International during the first quarter valued at $2,675,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in WW International by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 832,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,048,000 after buying an additional 67,780 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WW International by 3,181.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 36,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Get WW International alerts:

NASDAQ:WW opened at $22.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.87. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.68. WW International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $41.13.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.19). WW International had a negative return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. WW International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that WW International, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on WW. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

In related news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 31,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $1,259,672.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,136,874 shares in the company, valued at $45,747,809.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About WW International

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW).

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.