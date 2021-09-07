XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells $1,528,800.00 in Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director John Constantine sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total transaction of $1,528,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Constantine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, John Constantine sold 5,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.22, for a total transaction of $386,100.00.

On Friday, August 27th, John Constantine sold 5,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total transaction of $387,700.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, John Constantine sold 5,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $364,600.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $646,500.00.

On Monday, August 9th, John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total transaction of $630,975.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, John Constantine sold 9,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $760,770.00.

On Monday, July 12th, John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $634,275.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total transaction of $615,825.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, John Constantine sold 7,500 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $617,100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ XPEL traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,929. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.62. XPEL, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $103.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.93 and a beta of 2.42.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. XPEL had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The business had revenue of $68.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.15 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPEL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in XPEL by 75.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,060,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,915,000 after acquiring an additional 456,546 shares during the last quarter. Cowbird Capital LP lifted its stake in XPEL by 425.2% in the first quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 441,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,908,000 after acquiring an additional 357,132 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in XPEL by 12.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,040,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,039,000 after acquiring an additional 116,062 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in XPEL by 217.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,933,000 after acquiring an additional 113,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPEL by 383.6% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 141,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,996,000 after buying an additional 112,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.17% of the company’s stock.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

