Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Byline Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $79.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.45 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 23.85%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens downgraded Byline Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

In related news, Director William G. Kistner acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.61 per share, with a total value of $66,586.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,618.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Bell III sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $381,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 97,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

BY stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.20. The company had a trading volume of 232 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,983. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.56. The company has a market capitalization of $913.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.42. Byline Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $25.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Byline Bancorp (BY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY)

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.