Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Byline Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $79.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.45 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 23.85%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens downgraded Byline Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

In related news, Director William G. Kistner acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.61 per share, with a total value of $66,586.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,618.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Bell III sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $381,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 97,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

BY stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.20. The company had a trading volume of 232 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,983. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.56. The company has a market capitalization of $913.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.42. Byline Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $25.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

