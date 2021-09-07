Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Will Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) will announce earnings per share of $1.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18. Emerson Electric posted earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

EMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.95.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $1.71 on Tuesday, hitting $103.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,692,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,209. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.27. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $63.16 and a one year high of $105.99. The stock has a market cap of $61.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

