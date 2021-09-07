Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) to report $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Employers’ earnings. Employers reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Employers will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.80 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $171.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.10 million. Employers had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

NYSE:EIG opened at $41.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.02. Employers has a one year low of $28.89 and a one year high of $43.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EIG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Employers by 180.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 64,271 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Employers by 26.4% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 86,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 18,120 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Employers during the first quarter worth approximately $509,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Employers by 438.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 55,874 shares during the period. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Employers during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

