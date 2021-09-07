Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.16 Million

Brokerages expect LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) to post $8.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for LightPath Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.17 million and the lowest is $8.15 million. LightPath Technologies reported sales of $9.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will report full-year sales of $38.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $38.29 million to $38.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $38.51 million, with estimates ranging from $37.48 million to $39.53 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LightPath Technologies.

LPTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LightPath Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Shares of LightPath Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $60.57 million, a PE ratio of 76.33 and a beta of 1.35. LightPath Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $5.45.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 14,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.24% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies; infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies; and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

