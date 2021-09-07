Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) to post $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for OLO’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OLO will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for OLO.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.17 million. OLO’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OLO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE OLO traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,800. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.53. OLO has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $49.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLO. Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OLO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OLO in the second quarter worth $47,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in OLO during the first quarter valued at $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in OLO by 137.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in OLO in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

