Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) to post $0.77 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. Skechers U.S.A. posted earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will report full-year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Skechers U.S.A..

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s revenue was up 127.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SKX shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

In other news, Director Thomas Walsh sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $161,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $488,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,741 shares of company stock worth $690,250 over the last ninety days. 25.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter valued at about $162,308,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 1,887.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,092,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,248,000 after buying an additional 1,986,823 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 34,056.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,433,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,452,000 after buying an additional 1,429,694 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter valued at about $45,554,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 126.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,832,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,321,000 after buying an additional 1,024,683 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SKX traded down $1.73 on Tuesday, reaching $47.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,190,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.49. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $55.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.02 and a 200-day moving average of $46.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

