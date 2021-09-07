Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2021

Analysts expect Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.21). Zynerba Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.85). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($0.99). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,537,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,150,000 after buying an additional 927,494 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,875,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,924,000 after buying an additional 773,343 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 899.9% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 721,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after buying an additional 649,418 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 1,635.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 366,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 704.6% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 307,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 268,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZYNE opened at $4.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.71. The firm has a market cap of $183.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.41. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $9.00.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.