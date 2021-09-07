Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.21). Zynerba Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.85). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($0.99). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,537,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,150,000 after buying an additional 927,494 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,875,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,924,000 after buying an additional 773,343 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 899.9% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 721,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after buying an additional 649,418 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 1,635.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 366,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 704.6% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 307,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 268,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZYNE opened at $4.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.71. The firm has a market cap of $183.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.41. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $9.00.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

