Zacks: Analysts Expect Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.28 Million

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) to report $5.28 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.26 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $2.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 137.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $19.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $23.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $65.86 million, with estimates ranging from $36.20 million to $87.22 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.11). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 125.94% and a negative net margin of 1,169.09%. The company had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KALA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.55.

NASDAQ:KALA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.28. 1,064,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,108,052. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $9.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average of $5.63. The company has a quick ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $213.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.41.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 7,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $43,771.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KALA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,719,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,712,000 after buying an additional 402,065 shares during the period. Caxton Corp raised its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 1,704,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,036,000 after buying an additional 274,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after buying an additional 122,548 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 115,613 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,204,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,680,000 after buying an additional 108,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA)

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.