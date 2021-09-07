Zacks: Analysts Expect Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.28 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) to report $5.28 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.26 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $2.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 137.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $19.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $23.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $65.86 million, with estimates ranging from $36.20 million to $87.22 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.11). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 125.94% and a negative net margin of 1,169.09%. The company had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KALA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.55.

NASDAQ:KALA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.28. 1,064,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,108,052. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $9.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average of $5.63. The company has a quick ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $213.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.41.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 7,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $43,771.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KALA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,719,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,712,000 after buying an additional 402,065 shares during the period. Caxton Corp raised its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 1,704,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,036,000 after buying an additional 274,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after buying an additional 122,548 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 115,613 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,204,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,680,000 after buying an additional 108,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

